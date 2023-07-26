The New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s office has announced that $75 million from the state’s fire fund will be distributed to departments around the state.
A total of 99 municipalities in New Mexico received about $29.4 million and 257 county stations received $40.7 million. A total of $75.8 million was distributed for fiscal year 2024, a 5.6% increase over the fiscal year 2023 distribution of $71.7 million.
The New Mexico Fire fund is funded through a small portion of insurance premiums. The amount of funding is based on ISO ratings, which include items such as training compliance and areas serviced. The funding will be used for purchasing equipment, servicing of apparatus, fuel, bunker gear, operating of buildings, radios, pump testing and more.
“The State Fire Marshal’s office is pleased to provide this vital funding to departments large and small across the state. I know that a well-funded and well-trained department is important for everyone’s safety and, with this funding, we’re supporting operations, equipment and training at a record level,” said State Fire Marshal Randy Varela.