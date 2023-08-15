The Highway 91 bridge over El Rito Creek caught fire early Aug. 5 and burned down over the weekend. Emergency responders suspect it was intentionally set.
Santa Rosa Fire Chief Jeff Chavez said the fire appears to have been started at the bottom of the bridge, which was built using railroad ties that were paved over with blacktop. State Highway 91 connects Santa Rosa and Puerto de Luna about 10 miles to the south, so the city reopened Reilly Road — which had been under construction for months but was essentially complete — to provide a detour around the burned-out bridge.
“All that nasty oil in them (the railroad ties, which smelled of creosote, and the asphalt) was a gross combination,” Chavez said.
The fire ignited between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, Guadalupe County emergency manager Ben Rael said. An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s office was expected as well as the state Environment Department to consider the risk of contaminants flowing downstream in El Rito Creek into the Pecos River.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation said in a news release its immediate response was to “contain and remove debris” from the creek “safely and quickly.”