SILVER CITY — New Mexico State Police have now confirmed that a body found in the Gila National Forest in November was that of a man reported missing around the same time.
Officer Ray Wilson, a public information officer with the State Police, said in an email to the Daily Press that the Office of the Medical Investigator has now confirmed that the body found Nov. 11 was Adrian Guzman, a 51-year-old Silver City man. The cause of death was determined to be suicide.
State Police had issued a missing/endangered alert for Guzman on Nov. 7, describing him as armed and having made threats to harm himself. He was last seen Nov. 6 wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, according to the advisory. A vehicle he was driving was located at the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument.
Wilson said an investigation into allegations against Guzman for an alleged sexual crime involving a minor student enrolled in the Silver Consolidated Schools is now closed due to Guzman’s death.