New Mexico’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5% in June, unchanged from the rate in May and down from 3.9% in the previous year.
The national unemployment rate in June was 3.6%, down from 3.7% in May and unchanged from the rate in June 2022.
Total nonagricultural payroll employment grew by 39,600 jobs, or 4.8%, between June 2022 and June 2023. Most of the gains came from the private sector, which was up 27,600 jobs, or 4.2%. The public sector was up 12,000 jobs, or 7.0%.
The majority of private-sector gains were in the private service-providing industries, which were up 19,900 jobs, or 3.5%, while the goods-producing industries were up 7,700 jobs, representing an increase of 7.8%.
Within the goods-producing industries, mining and construction employment rose by 6,700 jobs, or 9.5%. Most gains were within the mining industry, which grew by 3,700 jobs, or 18.0%. Construction employment was up 3,000 jobs, or 6.0%, over the year.
Manufacturing was up 1,000 jobs, or 3.5%. Within manufacturing, non-durable goods manufacturing was up 1,300 jobs, or 10.0%. Durable goods manufacturing employment was down 300 jobs, or 1.9%.