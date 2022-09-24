The New Mexico Landmen's Association represents the state's professionals and has historically drawn a great number of its board members from the Roswell area, said Stephen Neria, an independent contractor and a member since 2015.
Neria is serving now as the president of the board.
The local association has about 250 members from New Mexico, Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma, according to its website, and Neria said that a number of board members are from the Roswell area.
The presence of landmen here, he said, has a lot to do with the history of the industry in the area. From the 1940s to the 1970s, Roswell was the base for 20 major oil companies, according to volume 2 of the book “The Permian Basin: Petroleum Empire of the Southwest,” published in 1977. In addition to national companies such as Humble Oil, ARCO, Texaco and Gulf, numerous independent exploration businesses an operators were based here, some of whom are familiar names. They include Yates Petroleum Co., Hanagan Petroleum Corp., Read and Stevens, Lawrence C. Harris, Jack McClelland and Douglas L. McBride.
The Landmen's Association and the American Association of Petroleum Landmen, which has 40 affiliates, primarily focus on establishing industry standards and forms, advancing their profession through training and certifications, and advocating on behalf of the oil and gas industry with the U.S. Congress and state legislatures, state regulators and courts.
Neria describes the landman's job as investigating the legal ownership of the mineral and development rights for private and government parcels.
“Our job as the landmen is to find out who owns these rights and then if we can take a lease from them so that the company that wants to explore and produce those lands can have those rights, either through directly purchasing them or leasing them,” Neria said.
The AAPL indicates that they are 12,068 members nationwide, about the same number as in 2011, down from recent peaks in 2013 to 2015 when the count was as high as 21,537. The largest group is in Texas, which had about 48% of the membership in 2021-22 with about 5,483 members. While the group aims to increase its diversity, the vast majority, more than 64% are men.
Neria said the recent increases in oil and gas prices and production have increased activity in the Permian Basin in southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
“Currently anyone who can work in the industry is currently working,” Neria said. “I think we are doing well.”
Neria reiterates a sentiment often expressed by people affiliated with the state's oil and gas industry, that every resident of New Mexico “works for the industry." That reflects the size of its economic impact. State Sen. William Sharer (R-Farmington) told a legislative committee in May that the state's industry was generating about $600,000 a day at that time. Although recent state administrations have worked to diversify the state's economy, the income the industry earns and taxes it generates remain essential to the labor market, other businesses, state government and many county and municipal governments.
Neria said the group also looks for other ways to contribute to the community such as providing scholarships for students wanting to pursue land management or mineral management degrees at colleges or universities. Neria indicated that only about 10 schools have such programs and that students enrolled at any of those schools are eligible for the funding.
In the past five years, the group has provided about $50,000 in scholarships, according to information provided by an association member in April.
The New Mexico association also hosts an annual golf tournament each year to raise scholarship funds. This year's tournament occurred May 19 at the Roswell County Club and was called the EJ “Gene” Wentworth Memorial Golf Tournament.
In 2021 and 2022, the association also has served as a corporate sponsor of the ENMU-Roswell Foundation golf tournament, donating $600 a year, which went for college scholarships.
The association also hosts speakers at its monthly meetings, usually held at Roswell venues. Neria said the speeches are intended to allow landmen to earn continuing education credits, so they usually cover highly technical subjects.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.