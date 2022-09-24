When it came to oil and gas lease sales in New Mexico in 2022, the action involved state lands, as federal lease auctions were slowed by changes in federal priorities and the legal maneuvering that followed.
“The national discussion about federal lease sales hasn’t had a big impact on our lease sales,” Joey Keefe, assistant commissioner of communications for the New Mexico State Land Office, indicated in an email.
Fiscal year 2022 State Land Office lease sales from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, totaled $20.73 million. Of that, $94,235 came from Chaves County parcels.
That compares to $12.7 million in rents and bonuses on 132 leases statewide covering 24,099 acres for fiscal year 2021.
The 2022 and 2021 totals are far below what lease sales brought in for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, when rents and bonuses exceeded $108 million each year.
Part of that has to do with fewer tracts available now.
“The reality is that we have less premium leases available to put up because 98% of our land in the Permian Basin is already leased (and leases are held by companies as long as they are producing),” Keefe wrote.
Keefe said that Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard has made some changes to the leasing process since taking office in 2018.
That includes “setting more appropriate minimum bids,” requiring appropriate bonding to cover possible surface damage as a requirement for leases and conducting environmental checks with the agency's Surface Resources Division before putting a tract up for leasing, Keefe said.
Still, as Assistant Commissioner for Mineral Resources Greg Bloom told state legislators during a Sept. 14 committee meeting in Hobbs, the State Land Office seeks to include as many tracts as possible that are nominated by industry members in their lease sales, as well as putting up tracts selected by staff.
Royalty rates on statewide oil and gas production are at record highs. About 10 years ago, they were capped at 13%. Now a number of new leases have the 20% royalty rate, the maximum allowed by the New Mexico State Legislature. Richard advocated for raising the maximum royalty rate to 25%, which is the cap in Texas, but that legislation was not passed.
The combination of current royalty rates, high oil and gas prices, and strong oil production in the basin — now the most productive petroleum field in the United States — has led to soaring royalties. They are estimated for fiscal year 2022 at $2.3 billion, with June royalties expected to come in later this month.
That compares to $1.18 billion in fiscal year 2021 and $500 million in fiscal year 2017.
“We have earned $2 billion over the past two years in oil and gas revenue,” Bloom told legislators. “Back in 2000 a $200 million year was a dream. … Now we are doing in three weeks what we were doing in a year.”
By contrast, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has held only one oil and gas lease sale in New Mexico in 2022, with no other planned at this time.
“The BLM is continuing to accept expressions of interest but does not have any updates as to future competitive sales,” BLM Public Affairs Specialist Darren Scott wrote in an email.
The June 30 lease sale involved six tracts of almost 536 acres — four in Lea County; one in Dewey County, Oklahoma; and a 321-acre parcel in Chaves County not far from Lake Arthur. The sale earned $632,385.
Marshall & Winston Inc., based in Midland, purchased the Chaves County tract for $610,221.
The slowdown in federal auctions occurred after the Biden Administration issued a moratorium in January 2021 on new oil and gas leases on federal property as part of its climate change and environmental policies. The “pause” was intended to allow the Interior Department and the Bureau of Land Management to do a comprehensive review of the existing oil and gas leasing program, including assessing the impact of current activities on the environment and determining whether lease and royalty rates were appropriate.
Thirteen oil-producing states sued, and a judge with the U.S. District Court in Western Louisiana issued an injunction in June 2021 to stay the moratorium, which led to the June 30 lease sale.
When the Interior Department announced that it would allow the New Mexico-Oklahoma lease sale in April 2021, officials said that the parcels had been chosen using new priorities. Tracts were chosen to balance expected oil and gas yields, benefits to U.S. taxpayers and the need to protect natural resources. The sale also was the first to require successful bidders to pay a minimum of 18.75% royalties, a rate that in practice had been paid for a while but was not required by federal law.
Now the Biden Administration faces lawsuits from a few directions concerning federal lease sales. In June, two lawsuits filed by environmental groups challenged the resumption of lease auctions. The original lawsuit filed by 13 states also continues in federal court, although the U.S. 5th District Appeals Court vacated the ruling concerning the injunction in August.
None