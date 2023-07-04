SILVER CITY — The death of a Silver City man June 26 on the Dragonfly Trail between Arenas Valley and Fort Bayard is now being investigated as a homicide.
The body of Stephen Timmons, 63, was located on the trail by a search and rescue team about 3:30 a.m. June 27 after he did not return home from a bike ride June 26, according to the New Mexico State Police. His vehicle had been located in the parking lot at the trailhead.
While the initial investigation indicated Timmons had died of injuries from a bike crash, the Office of the Medical Investigator later found evidence of foul play and a homicide investigation was opened by the NMSP investigations bureau, according to an email to the Daily Press from Officer Ray Wilson, public information officer for the State Police.
According to a press release June 29 from the State Police, investigators believe Timmons was shot and killed between 8:30 and 11 a.m. June 26.
The press release said that while investigators do not have credible information regarding an active threat, they recommend anyone using trails in the area remain vigilant.
Timmons was director and campus minister of Christian Challenge at Western New Mexico University.
According to the release, the State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to contact the New Mexico State Police at 575-382-2500, option 1.
Timmons was riding his bicycle in the Dragonfly Trail system June 26, wearing black shorts with a white stripe on the side, a light blue shirt and a black helmet, and riding a turquoise bicycle.