TAOS — A Taos Police Department officer was shot at least once during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect at a busy intersection in Taos on July 1.
“We do have an officer shot; he is breathing, conscious, awake,” a female officer reported to Taos County Dispatch around 2:30 p.m., adding that the officer had gunshot wounds to the “upper left shoulder and right shoulder.”
The suspect was also shot “at least twice,” according to a male officer’s report to dispatch.
The shooting happened opposite Johnny’s Barber Shop on Paseo del Pueblo Sur south of Siler Road in the midst of a busy Fourth of July weekend. Vehicles were backed up for blocks within the NM 68-US 64 Roadway Project construction area prior to the incident. Drivers were being diverted from the area and roadblocks were set up on nearby streets as law enforcement expanded the perimeter of the scene.
The New Mexico State Police posted an update to its Twitter feed around 5:30 p.m. (July 1) indicating the shooting involved “Taos PD and Taos Tribal,” and stating that the wounded officer “is in stable condition.”
Town of Taos Manager Andrew Gonzales released a statement shortly after the shooting.
“We have one of two officers injured that were involved in the incident, and a suspect that will likely succumb to their injuries,” Gonzales said, confirming to the Taos News that the wounded officer is a member of the town police department.
The officer and the suspect were both transported to Holy Cross Medical Center, which was locked down due to the incident.