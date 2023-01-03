FORT SUMNER — New Mexico Arts will sponsor two artist residencies at Bosque Redondo Memorial (BRM) in 2023.
Artists who participate will receive $14,000 in two payments, covering living expenses and project-related materials, and a one-bedroom lodging on-site at BRM.
The Memorial’s Resource Room will also be made available as a studio and space for exhibition, performance and gathering.
New Mexico Arts will seek artist proposals that best responds to the history and culture of Bosque Redondo Memorial. When the project reaches the public, the hope is that it
will encourage meaningful, respectful dialogue about the history of the site.
The residencies will run from March 26 to May 6 and May 13 to June 17. As part of their participation, selected artists will be expected to present their work – as part of a presentation or performance – at the end of the residency.
The deadline for applications is January 27, 2023. Artists who are interested in applying can learn more from the announcement of the residences.
In the 1860s, the U.S. military forcibly removed Diné (Navajo) and Ndé (Mescalero Apache) people from their homelands and interned them at the Bosque Redondo Reservation.
The Bosque Redondo Memorial and its permanent interpretive exhibition “A Place of Suffering ... A Place of Survival” were developed with Diné and Ndé partners to tell the story of the Bosque Redondo from their perspective.
The artist residencies are another step in the Memorial’s efforts to evolve as more voices join together to tell the site’s stories. The selected artist will have access to a fully equipped kitchen and laundry facility in the space; and a full, modern bathroom with shower. Bedding and towels are provided, along with comfortable furniture and a non-working fireplace in the Casita. Gorgeous views and private areas with benches are available near the Pecos River for contemplation.
Artists will provide their own transportation and their own food and beverages. Artists will be granted access to the historic site and all archival materials during regular operating hours.
For more information, please contact Maggie Hanley at Maggie. Hanley@DCA.nm.gov.