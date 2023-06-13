LOVINGTON — A violent storm on May 31 wreaked havoc in multiple areas surrounding Lovington, as reported by eyewitnesses. The destructive forces of two tornadoes and powerful winds caused significant damage. However, surprisingly, the storm spared the properties within the city limits of Lovington.
Lea County Electric Cooperative reported extensive property damage in various locations. The southern area of Lovington near the Navajo Refinery, the northern area near McDonald, and the eastern region toward Prairieview were affected.
Eyewitnesses observed tornadoes to the south of town and in the area to the east.
These tornado sightings added to the destructive impact of the storm. The aftermath of the storm left more than 150 transmission and distribution poles toppled, resulting in power outages for over 800 cooperative members.
Some customers remained without electricity until June 2. Additionally, the substation located across from the refinery was knocked offline due to the storm’s intensity.
To restore power swiftly and safely, neighboring cooperatives such as Central Valley from Artesia and Roosevelt from Portales, along with contract crews, extended their assistance.
A few miles east of Lovington, several barns were damaged, while the Outlook Dairy, located 10 miles east of town, experienced property damage and a power outage.
Another storm on June 2 carrying high winds broke over 50 transmission and distribution poles causing outages to over 600 members in Lea County Electric’s territory in Gaines County near Seminole. The Darby substation suffered significant damage from the tornado spotted in the area.