ALBUQUERQUE — The University of New Mexico’s Residence Life and Student Housing full-year contract rates are going up for the 2023-24 school year by $150 for traditional rooms and on-campus apartments, $80 and $120 for doubles and singles in suites, respectively, and $190 for apartments at Lobo Rainforest.
This follows significant increases in rates over the past four years with total increases of $560 and $1,510 for doubles and singles in traditional rooms, $660 and $1,610 for doubles and singles in suites, and $1,460 for on-campus apartments, and $1,750 for Lobo Rainforest since fall 2019.
The increase in rates is due to a variety of factors, according to Megan Chibanga, the director of Residence Life and Student Housing.
“Housing is responsible for paying for every cost it incurs, including the rising costs of utilities, maintenance on the buildings, student programming and events, student employee and staff salaries, and large-scale facility improvements and renovations,” Chibanga wrote.
Solis Lucero, a first-year student currently living in Santa Clara Hall, is concerned about the housing rates increase next year after they lost a scholarship. In the 2021-22 academic year, 81% of UNM students received financial aid, according to UNM.