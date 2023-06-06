SILVER CITY — High school students interested in spending a day with the FBI in Albuquerque are encouraged to apply for the agency’s 2023 Teen Academy, which will be held July 29. The deadline to apply is June 30.
The FBI Teen Academy allows rising ninth- through 12th-graders for the 2023-24 school year an opportunity to experience the inner workings of today’s FBI, according to a news release. Students will learn about the FBI’s mission and how it serves citizens, the community and the nation.
FBI special agents and support personnel will provide presentations on a range of timely topics and the day-to-day operations in a typical FBI office, the release stated. Students will also participate in interactive demonstrations and learn about career paths — paths that include technology, engineering, mathematics, forensics, experienced trades and language skills.
Students accepted into the program will be expected to attend all activities, which will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The application form and additional details can be found at fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/albuquerque/community-outreach.
Anyone with questions about the program can email the FBI community outreach specialist at AQ.Outreach@fbi.gov.