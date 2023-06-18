Roswell — The Summer Reading Program continues at the Roswell Public Library and everyone can still sign up to track their reading for prizes.
The library’s special event for the week for the Summer Reading Program is a visit from magician Ann Lincoln at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22. Anything can happen when kids work with Ann and her live rabbit and dove to create some awesome entertainment. Lots of volunteers will help both on stage and off. The kids have an opportunity to pet the live animals after the show.
Ongoing at the library, there is a free raffle for four tickets to an Albuquerque Isotopes minor league baseball game. The winner will be announced June 21, so get your entry in now. The library’s regular storytimes continue: Mother Goose for infants and toddlers at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, with the bilingual session at 5 p.m., and the preschool program for ages 3-5 at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21.
On Friday, June 23, at 11 a.m., the library’s family movie and popcorn will be held. The movie this week is “Mr. Popper’s Penguins.” All library programs are free to attend and are sponsored by the Roswell Library Foundation and the Friends of the Library.