SANTA ROSA — Martin Madrid, superintendent of Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools, on March 15 got a 12% raise and another year extended to his contract.
After a closed session that lasted more than an hour, the school board voted unanimously to increase Madrid’s pay to $137,000, from $122,000, which takes effect July 1. He started at $105,000 when he was hired four years ago.
School board President Chantel Lovato said the board took into account the raises for principals and superintendent salaries for similarly sized districts in New Mexico.
The board also extended Madrid’s contract to the 2024-25 school year and agreed to continue paying 100% of his medical, dental, vision and long-term disability benefits.
The board hired Madrid in 2019, about eight months before the start of the pandemic.
In 2014, he was promoted to principal of the high school. For four of his years as principal, he also served as the district’s athletic director.