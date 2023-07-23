The New Mexico Supreme Court has rejected claims of juror bias made by a Las Vegas man who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for murdering a man in 2018.
Michael James Romero, now 47, petitioned the Supreme Court in 2021 to review his 2019 jury conviction in Fourth Judicial District Court, citing that his constitutional right to an impartial trial was violated because one of the jurors, known as Juror 11, knew the lead crime scene investigator, a witness for the prosecution.
In a unanimous opinion issued July 6, the state’s highest court concluded that Romero had failed to show his constitutional rights were violated and because his attorneys did not challenge the juror’s connection to the investigator during voir dire, the process used by both prosecutors and defense attorneys to select a fair and impartial jury.
In December 2019, Romero was sentenced to 20 years in a state prison. He is currently incarcerated at the Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility in Clayton.