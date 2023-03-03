TECOLOTITO — A pumphouse was broken into and ransacked, causing significant damage to a water system that services 95 active households in this rural community in southern San Miguel County.
State Police said the break-in was discovered after residents began to complain about low water pressure in their homes.
Leroy Sandoval, operator for the Tecolotito Water Users Cooperative, recommended area residents refrain from drinking the water until it’s determined to be safe, but the water pressure did not drop so low as to affect the water quality. The culprits could have tried to add something to the water supply from the pumphouse but, he added, it’s highly unlikely.
Claude Hayward, a past president of the cooperative for 13 years, said Sandoval’s recommendation was out of an abundance of caution — “I’m still drinking the water,” he said.
Such a threat, however unlikely, is the reason why such criminal behavior falls under the watchful eyes of the Department of Homeland Security. Tampering with a public water system is a federal offense, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The pumphouse, along with two water tanks that service Tecolotito, are surrounded by a six-foot tall chain-link fence, which was cut near the pump house. The deadbolted door on the pumphouse was pried open, perhaps with a crowbar, to gain entry.
Stolen were some new water meter fittings and some copper, along with transmitters that regulate the system’s pumping system. Damaged in the break-in was the water pump control panel and a chlorinator, State Police reported.