Rutland Herald
The holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. That means there likely will be plenty of gatherings with friends and family. There is plenty to be talking about.
It would be easy to debate reproductive rights. Or critical race theory. Or “don’t say gay.” But these are supposed to be friendly gatherings, right?
Inflation, friends, is likely to be the biggest topic of concern and conversation.
According to a recent (Associated Press NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll) of 1,172 adults conducted May 12-16, 51% of U.S. adults say the economy should be the nation’s top priority. (About 45% of those polled said the nation should be sanctioning Russia as effectively as possible.)
In April, those figures were exactly reversed, the AP noted on Tuesday. In March, shortly after Russia attacked Ukraine, a clear majority — 55% — said the bigger priority should be sanctioning Russia as effectively as possible.
According to the AP article on the poll, “The shifts in opinion reflect how rising prices are biting into American households — surging costs for gas, groceries and other commodities are straining budgets for millions of people ...”
The poll shows wide majorities of U.S. adults continue to favor imposing sanctions on Russia, banning oil imported from Russia and providing weapons to Ukraine.
But there’s muted support for sending funds directly to Ukraine. Forty-four percent of Americans say they favor sending funds, while 32% are opposed and 23% are neither in favor nor opposed.
The new poll shows just 21% of Americans say they have “a great deal of confidence” in President Biden’s ability to handle the situation in Ukraine; 39% say they have some confidence and 39% say they have hardly any.
That may be a troubling sign for Biden, who just approved an additional $40 billion in funding to help Ukraine including weapons and financial assistance.
The poll urges getting fuel prices in check.
The U.S. and European allies have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia, cutting off major banks from global transactions and going directly after Russian President Vladimir Putin, top leaders, and their families.
The U.S. also banned the import of Russian oil. While Russian oil makes up a small part of America’s total energy imports, the ban comes as gas prices have surged in recent months, hitting $4.71 per gallon, or $1.61 higher than a year ago.
Supply chain problems and increased economic demand as COVID-19 restrictions ease have contributed to rising prices. (Biden and many Democrats have accused gas companies of price gouging, while Republicans say the White House should support increased domestic oil and natural gas drilling.)
Overall, 45% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the U.S. relationship with Russia, while 54% disapprove. That’s held steady each month since the conflict began. Seventy-three percent of Democrats and 15% of Republicans approve.
But polls and conversations don’t take the pinch away. We don’t need cookouts or “talking politics” to underscore the reality: These are challenging times.