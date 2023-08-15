TAOS — Two Talpa acequias plan to comply with the federal Abeyta water rights settlement by drilling a 900-foot-deep water well, as long as it isn’t located in the parking lot next to the community’s cemetery and morada.
“We all said that isn’t going to work; that’s a non-starter,” Johnny MacArthur, who serves as a commissioner for the Acequia del Monte, told the Taos News.
McArthur was among the many Talpa residents, acequia officials and parciantes from irrigation ditches around Taos Valley who participated in a community meeting Aug. 5 to discuss the ongoing implementation of the settlement.
The settlement currently calls for the mitigation well in Talpa to be drilled mere feet from the Talpa cemetery on Maestas Road, with an underground pipe to convey the resulting water to the Rio Chiquito — in limited quantities — 4,000 feet away that would traverse the cemetery area and a densely populated portion of Talpa.
“Archeological surveys would stop it every 10 feet,” McArthur predicted, explaining that the Acequia del Monte and Acequia Madre del Rio Chiquito have applied to modify the well location and discharge point.
The acequias will jointly own the new well, which they have proposed to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the other parties to the water settlement be relocated just north of the Talpa reservoir, which stores irrigation water. From that location, the ditch commissioners propose the well water feed into an existing conveyance that collects water from the earthen reservoir’s spillway and discharges into the two acequias.