TAOS — Taos saw a slight increase in violent crimes in the new year, leading to questions among Taoseños regarding public safety. Most of these concerns are a result of the fatal shooting that occurred in the Smith’s parking lot on Jan. 20, and an armed robbery that took place at Ammann Gallery.
According to town council member Darien Fernandez, the town is working to increase the amount of police officers. Fernandez said that the Taos Police Department currently has the budget for 24 officers, but at the beginning of 2023, employed just 16. In the past month, however, the town has hired four new police officers, and they’re currently reviewing background checks for two more, bringing the number of officers in Taos to 22.
At a recent Taos council meeting, councilors accepted a $281,250 grant “for the purposes of recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers” over three years.
Fernandez hopes new recruits will help deter the criminal element in Taos, adding that staffing the police department is the “single biggest thing we can do right now to improve public safety.” He added that the major grocery store chains that maintain locations in Taos — Smith’s, Albertsons and Walmart — can also do more to help keep their customers safe.