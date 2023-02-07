TAOS — No one doubts the need for a new firehouse in the Village of Taos Ski Valley, but some residents and officials have raised questions about aspects of the ski corporation’s plan to sell one to the municipality.
So, to address citizen concerns and provide transparency, Taos Ski Valley Inc. held a public information meeting about the project in a Lake Fork conference room on Jan. 28. About 20 people attended, including a quorum of the village council.
Construction began last year on a three-story, multi-use building with a ground floor designed to house a fire department, and on an adjacent building into which the Mogul Medical clinic will move. Renderings show a modern, three-bay firehouse with heated floors, wash station and showers for firefighters, and plenty of room for three firetrucks.
The Mogul Medical building next door is specially designed to house a medical clinic, with a rear ambulance entrance and front main entrance, and a floor plan configured to promote patient flow and efficiency.