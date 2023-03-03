LOVINGTON — Tatum will be leaning on the Lea County Sheriff's Department to police its community at least for the near future, after its City Council voted 3-0 for the sheriff to take over law enforcement duties, effectively abolishing the Tatum Police Department.
The action came after a motion from city councilor Leisha Joiner to do away with the department temporarily and was seconded by Ron Smith. Councilor Carl Tennison voted with Joiner and Smith to turn the duties over to Sheriff Corey Helton. Councilman Paul Ramirez was absent from the meeting.
Mayor Amy Gutierrez voiced concerns of losing access to grants and funding for the police department if it is shut down, even temporarily. She said the department could be built back up.
“We can’t rebuild it now, because people don’t want to go to work there,” said Joiner.
Joiner has been outspoken in several public meetings and council meetings the last couple of months, claiming nepotism and favoritism by the mayor, after the mayor’s husband, Kovin Gutierrez, who is Tatum’s police chief, fired several Tatum officers in January.
The council split 2-2 on a vote during its Jan. 31 meeting on whether there was nepotism.
“I’ve tried to remain neutral in this thing,” said Sheriff Helton. “I want the council to know and I want the citizens to know that I am not here to advocate for or against inking over (the department). I am here for the citizens.”
Helton said the only reason the Sheriff’s Department is getting involved is for the public’s safety.