TAOS — A nearly half-percent increase in the town’s gross receipts tax rate will go into effect July 1.
The Town of Taos Council approved an ordinance imposing the 0.44875 percent tax hike at its regular meeting March 28.
The increased GRT will bring in roughly $1.9 million per year, according to Finance Director Lupe Martinez, who noted that the town brought in an estimated $7.3 million in municipal GRT revenue last year.
Including a 0.125 percent municipal GRT increment previously approved by voters, and a 1.225 percent municipal infrastructure increment, the increase to 3.4% local GRT brings Taos to the limits of its total local taxing authority without going to voters for an additional rate hike.
“We would see windfall roughly about in September,” said Town Manager Andrew Gonzales. “This would go largely to increasing the wages of staff; [and] from a levelization standpoint, allow the town to get to a point where they are at a starting rate of $17 per hour. It also leaves flexibility to allow staff to receive the education certifications and be compensated by which they receive those educations and certifications.