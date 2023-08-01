SANTA ROSA — As Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools prepares for the start of classes in the new school year, word came of an added bonus for future school years.
At their regular monthly meeting July 26, school board members were told the district will likely receive $750,000 in federal funds to build some housing for teachers. Superintendent Martin Madrid said he had received a call from New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Lujan’s office that the district will be included in an appropriations bill that could take nine months to pass.
“It’s great news for our community, for our students, for our parents and our district,” Madrid said. He cautioned the board that, given the political climate in Washington D.C. these days, it’s not guaranteed, but that it “looks like” is will be approved.
In applying for the funds, Madrid said he set aside $50,000 for planning, $50,000 for land acquisition, and $150,000 for developing the land and infrastructure in preparation for prefabricated housing. Those preliminary figures were apparently acceptable, because Santa Rosa was named one of only 23 districts recommended for funding in the spending bill.
This is the latest development in the school district’s effort to address a national teacher shortage by providing recruitment and retention incentives. The district is also opening a daycare center for teachers as well as parents with young children.