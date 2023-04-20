Members of the Roswell Independent School District School Board (RISD) heard about efforts to recruit and retain more teachers at Tuesday’s meeting.
District representatives continue appearing at job fairs and other recruiting events — including local ones — so they can talk to would-be job applicants, accept resumes and general work to fill open positions, said Mireya Trujillo, RISD’s director of Human Resources.
As teachers become more experienced, and with the district encouraging such professional advancement, these professionals can provide support to new teachers.
For example, Professional Development Dossiers are compiled by teachers seeking license advancement with support from their school district.
These dossiers include information about how they’ve done their jobs that can include such things as handouts and lesson descriptions. The collection of documents is meant to support the teacher’s assertion that they have put in the work necessary to receive a higher-level license, according to the New Mexico Department of Education and regional education groups.
Teachers can also opt to go through National Board Certification or the Advancement Program for levels 1 and 2. Reaching Level 3 also requires earning a master’s degree.
There are other requirements, such as three years of teaching before moving up, as well as successful annual evaluations, required for this licensing advancement.
Mireya also spoke briefly about micro-credentials, a program that allows teachers to move from level 1 to level 2. It includes completion in a series of five instructional areas that can be combined with the work and evaluation requirements.
Board President Hope Morales presented a challenge to the district: That everyone works as a team to market and tell the story of the district.
RISD has increased its use of video presentations to highlight programs, offerings and other happenings. These and other forms of communication could be made more readily available as needed when district representatives attend meetings, conventions and other events, for example, Morales said.
There were more than 30 vacancies, including several for special education teachers and some for gifted instructors back in February, according to RISD board meeting minutes.
National Public Radio used federal data last month to determine that 45% of the public schools in the United States have at least one teaching vacancy. It was also determined that widespread need is most critical for math, science and special education teachers, even though there are more people teaching now than there were before the pandemic.
Temporary relocation lease: Board members accepted an offer to temporarily relocate employees now working in the old wing of the RISD's Administrative and Educational Services Complex to the Eastern New Mexico-Roswell campus starting before construction to modernize the aged HVAC system begins in June.
The work should be completed in 13 months, according to district staff.
The university will provide the district with space for $1.53 per square foot while workers are displaced until the $9.6 million project is complete. Renting slightly more than 7,800 square feet would only cost the district about $155,000.
Not all employees will be working at the university. For example, some will be moved to the newer side of the RISD complex, said Supt. Brian Luck.
Social studies: Two residents asked board members to provide additional time for the public to review proposed instructional materials for social studies. It was said that a two-column newspaper advertisement on page A2 wasn’t adequate notice and that about two weeks was too short of a period to review the proposals.
The newspaper ad referred people to the district’s website to learn more about the two programs under consideration. There were also hard copies of the books that could be reviewed at the district office.
No decision was made by the board or school district staff regarding the request because it wasn’t part of the meeting agenda.
Upcoming school calendar revisions: Now that the New Mexico Legislative session has ended and state requirements have been set, the board approved a final version of the 2023-24 calendar. Teachers will return to school a day earlier, July 31, and all staff returns on Aug. 2. Two professional development days were added. The last day of school next year is still May 24, 2024, and holiday breaks will remain as previously approved, Luck said.
Class interruptions policy: This modified version of current rules for use of electronic devices, such as mobile phones, laptop computers, cameras and other items connected to the internet, was approved. It will start being used by the end of this week.
Video surveillance: This policy revision proposal that focuses on the surveillance of students, access to these videos and, especially, how long they will be kept, will be advanced to a second reading by board members.
Recognitions: Roswell High School students Matthew Castillo and Amarante Marrujo, state championship powerlifters, as well as RHS’ Charlie’s Angels, Class 5A state champions and 2023 NDA Pom National Champions, were recognized by board members for their accomplishments.
Field Trips: Members of Goddard High School’s Future Farmers of America were approved to take trips to both Oklahoma next month and Indiana in November. Out-of-state activities are brought to the RISD board.