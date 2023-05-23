CLOVIS — A bridge for the railroad crossing at the New Mexico/Texas state line at Farwell is under consideration for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
According to a release, a route study is being conducted to identify which existing railroad crossing in Farwell could potentially be replaced with a bridge spanning the existing BNSF railroad. If replaced, the project may, subject to the result of the Route Study, require additional right-of-way and potentially displace residences and non-residential structures.
A virtual public meeting is set to take place June 8, at 4 p.m. (CST) and will remain available for viewing with an opportunity to provide comments until June 30, at midnight. It will provide information on the project to anyone interested in learning about it.
While it will be a pre-recorded presentation, the release states that in-person options will be provided in an Open-House style, where the public may come and go as they please. To view the presentation and meeting documents, go to TxDOT.gov, and enter “Farwell Railroad Crossing” in the keyword search box.
For more information regarding the project or public meeting, please contact Kylan Francis, P.E., Director of Transportation Planning and Development by calling 806-748-5590.