If I asked you what words you would use to describe Thanksgiving, what would you come up with? I’ll bet you somewhere on your list would be family. At the heart of Thanksgiving is family. It is a good excuse to gather together with family.
I am most blessed by my family. I am proud of my parents. I am honored to be their son. God blessed me when he allowed me to be born into their family. I didn’t choose my family, God chose it for me. I had no control over who my parents would be or where they would be living.
It is exciting that they have been blessed with longevity on this planet as they are both still alive today at 91 and 90 years of age.
Through the years my parents gave me deep roots. They gave me strong wings. Who I am today and what I have accomplished in my life is a direct result of what they have given me.
I appreciate my parents more each year I live.
I didn’t realize how much my parents gave me while I was growing up. I learned about how much more my parents gave as my wife and I raised our children. Until I became a parent myself, I never realized that being a good parent means giving, giving, giving, and more giving.
It was March of 1957 when my father and mother boarded a ship in New York Harbor holding the hands of two young children, 21 month old twins. The ship left at 2 a.m. and promptly sailed right into a storm. They had five weeks of sailing ahead to a country where the inhabitants had a different language and a different color of skin. They loaded all of their belongings into 50 gallon drums and headed to the other side of the world.
They were going to Mbororo, a small village in the northeast corner of Nigeria in Africa. In their mid-twenties, they had been called to serve God as missionaries. They left behind those whom they loved to fulfill their calling. Making a difference in other’s lives was more important to them than the security provided by staying home here in America.
I can’t imagine the commitment and courage they had.
It was a year and a half later that “Little Ricky” was born. My sister and brother, three at the time, could not understand why all of the other babies in Nigeria were born black and why their brother was born white. My parents had to explain a portion of the “birds and the bees” talk earlier then they had anticipated. Three years later, after returning to the states, my younger sister was added to complete our family.
My mother was always there for us. Although she had a college degree before any of us four children came along, she put off getting higher degrees (she now holds two doctorate degrees) until we all left the nest. She gave of herself. She gave us all that she had. She invested in her four children to give us the best chance that we could have.
My mother was there to pick me up and comfort me when I skinned my knee. She was there to take me to Little League practice. She was there to talk to my teacher when I struggled in school. She put my needs ahead of her own.
My father worked hard. As a professor (with a doctorate degree), he kept long hours. He worked to provide for us. He set an example for each of us. Most of the time he was there for us. There were also times his work kept him from being there. He celebrated with me when I hit home runs. He cried with me when I knocked myself unconscious by running head first into a pole trying to catch a fly ball. He was the wedding officiant who married me to my best friend, Tanya, 38 years ago.
My parents laughed when I came home from school with a funny joke. They cried when I left for college. I cried when I first returned home for Christmas after being 1500 miles away for four months. Our lives change, yet our family remains the same.
My parents weren’t perfect, but neither am I. They did the best that they could with what they had. I didn’t come with a manual. My parents tell me that I was more of a handful to them than my older twin brother and sister were together! And through it all they never gave up on me. No matter what I did, they still gave.
Not only did they give of their time and from their hearts, they also gave financially. Although they didn’t always have much, they were there to help. Whether it was breaking a window with a baseball as a child, backing their car into another as a teenager, or going off to college, they were there to support me.
They raised me in the church. They prayed with me and for me when they tucked me in at night. They modeled for me the importance of a close relationship with God. They showed me what could be accomplished with faith. They have passed their blessing on to me.
Thanksgiving is a time for families. Be thankful for what you have been blessed with. Be thankful for what your family has given to you. Count these blessings at Thanksgiving. I hope that you have a great Thanksgiving and that you can enjoy the holiday with those whom you love.
I want to challenge you today to pick up a pen and grab a sheet of paper or a card. If your parents or a parent is still alive, take ten minutes and write a note of thanks for all of the giving they have done to make a difference in your life.
Do it now. Don’t let far lesser priorities distract you. What can be more important? Then mail it today, or better yet, give them the note over Thanksgiving along with a hug. If your parents are no longer living, take a few moments to reflect on the many gifts that your parents gave to you.
Through today’s column I want to thank my parents for all of the unconditional love that they have passed to me since before I was born. Mom, Dad, I Love You. And I appreciate you more each day that I live.
More than just a thought...
