At the end of the day, each of us must accept the path we’ve been given and do the best we can living each day in the world we live.
As I study history and visit countries around the world I sometimes wonder, of all the locations around this planet and over all the millenniums mankind has existed, why I was born into today’s world into a country called “America.” You may have wondered this before also.
Our world is one of traditions and change. Traditions connect us with the past, relevance connects us with the present.
I agree with the saying, “Change is mandatory, growth is optional.” With modern technology, I believe those of us alive today are experiencing more changes in our lifetime than any generation before us. For most of the history of mankind families have lived in smaller communities along with extended family members who remained close. They lived off the land. In many instances survival was considered success.
With the world changing comes a greater battle between tradition and relevance, and this is a tricky balance. Mankind has experienced this tension throughout history, from generation to generation to generation. Today, new inventions are be rolled out at rocket speed. Our children and grandchildren are growing up in a much different world than we did.
Traditions are important. Relevance is important. Today, if everything we did was based on tradition, our younger generation would not be engaged and would wander away from doing things in the same manner their grandparents did. If all of life is about relevance, every generation would invent its own rules and not be worried about any past boundaries holding them back.
When I think of this struggle, I think of the story of the girl who had questions about how her mother baked her ham. Every time her mother baked ham, she cut off both ends of the ham before putting it in the oven to bake.
One day, out of the blue, the little girl asked her mother, “Why do you cut off both ends of the ham before you cook it?” Her mother, with a puzzled look on her face, said, “I don’t know, that’s the way my mother taught me to do it.” The young girl was not satisfied with this answer. She called her grandmother and asked her why she taught her mother to bake it that way.
The grandmother said that it was the way she was taught to bake ham by her mother. Fortunately, the great grandmother was still alive. The young girl called her and asked her the same question.
Great grandmother was tickled and she giggled as she answered the question. She said, “Dear, when your grandmother was a child we had a very small oven. The ham your great grandfather brought home was always too large for our oven. We had to cut off both ends off the ham to get it to fit!”
A simple question that had not been asked for generations was now answered and the mystery was solved. After the last phone call, the tradition of cutting off both ends of the ham came to an end, Tradition was trumped by relevance.
There is always a new generation being born that will ask a lot of questions about tradition and relevance. Generations that don’t want to be just like their parents or their grandparents. The younger generation repeatedly says to their parents, “You don’t understand” and then an argument ensues.
Most of us have a grandmother or a great grandmother who was a role model for us as we grew up. She is long gone, but you remember her as a moral, ethical lady with very high standards and who always lived up to her standards. We are losing these old school grandparents as more of them are dying every day. Who will replace these role models as pillars of morality?
Core beliefs set out in religious books such as the Bible don’t ever change. But application of the rules change as the world does. Relevance is often applying old rules to a new world. It is the battle of tradition and relevance. It is someone who doesn’t accept the answer, “Because that is the way we have always done it before.”
Whether it is music, sermons, or applications of long time rules, each generation sees the world their own way. The inability to change with the times results in an outdated organization that holds firm to ancient concepts and whose membership declines or disappears because they have lost relevance. Every organization should ask itself what stops happening if it goes away.
Many of us work in service industries. It can be a challenge to take core concepts developed decades ago and apply them to the ever changing needs of those we serve.
Tradition has its place in our society. It provides us with repetition and stability. It can give us a true north. It links us to the past. Whether it is a Bar Mitzvah, a wedding, a birthday party, a funeral, Christmas, or the Fourth of July, we have traditions we still hold firmly onto.
Regarding morals and ethics, little by little we seem to wander from what our grandmothers taught us, never to return.
The movie Fiddler on the Roof depicts the tension between tradition and relevance. At a time when marriages were arranged by the parents for their children, youth began to want to “fall in love” with their future spouse. Not working on the Sabbath; children moving far from their loved ones; these and more caused tensions in changing times.
So how do we handle the balance? Tradition has its place. It provides stability and certainty. It provides direction in lives that without a true north can drift many directions. I am an advocate of tradition. It is our connection to the past, our “rite of passage” in the case of a ceremony.
Some things need to never change. But some things must change for current and future generations to want to show up and want to participate.
A former pastor of mine, Bobby Renfro, often said that as parents we need to be able to ascertain the difference between principals and preferences. Principals are firm and rigid. They are non negotiable between a parent and a child. Preferences can be bent to fit the times. Being honest and trustworthy is a principal, getting a tattoo or a young man wearing an earring is a preference.
My challenge to you today is to recognize the importance of holding firm to traditions, yet changing to be relevant. Any organization that holds firm to traditions without applying them to today’s world loses its relevance.
May there continue to be tension between traditions and relevance. And may neither side ever ultimately prevail.
Just a thought …
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, syndicated columnist and Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.