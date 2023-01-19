TAOS — Every year we write a column about stalking. I wish it was not needed, but this dangerous criminal behavior continues — and is now aided by the digital reach of the internet.
Community Against Violence’s experience shows stalking is a highly common tool used by people committing sexual and domestic violence crimes. We want to make it perfectly clear: Stalking is a crime.
Its legal definition is: “Anyone who willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly follows or harasses another person and makes a credible threat with the intent to place them in reasonable fear for their safety, or the safety of their immediate family is guilty of the crime of stalking.”
Stalking is a crime regardless of when it happens or where it happens. It’s important to understand and recognize the crime of stalking as dangerous and report it. A stalker can be someone with whom you are or were in a relationship. Or, it can be a co-worker, acquaintance or even someone you don’t know very well.
Stalking is a form of abuse by one person upon another. It can result in injury or death. Seventy-five percent of women murdered by an intimate partner had been previously stalked by the perpetrator. Sexual predators frequently stalk their victim before sexually assaulting them.
Some acts stalkers commit are clearly criminal, like assault or property damage. Others may initially appear harmless. Stalkers may “mistakenly dial” the victim’s phone, or send “surprise” gifts. They might be seen lingering within sight but at a distance. A common tactic is the “chance” meeting at a store or park. Stalkers can use texts, emails, social media postings, online searches, remote tracking and more to contact those they want to manipulate, control, intimidate or harm.
If these chance encounters increase and start to make you feel uncomfortable, trust your instincts. Here are some suggestions from WomensLaw.org:
• Stop all communications from the stalker.
• Keep a cell phone nearby and don’t hesitate to call 911.
• Try to travel with a friend and vary routes to common destinations.
• Stay off social media sites as much as possible or use high security settings and limit personal information when online.
• Put an alert on your credit cards to protect from personal identity information theft.
• Alert friends, family, trusted co-workers or schoolmates and security staff about the stalker with description and photo, if possible.
• Document all contacts of any kind and contact police to file reports on each contact or threat.
• Develop an escape strategy if you feel you’re in physical danger.
We can’t emphasize enough that the internet has become a dangerous tool for stalkers. Apple’s Air Tag was developed to help people keep track of things such as the location of their car in a parking lot, or even where their children are outside the home. When put in a place or on a person, the Air Tag sends a location signal through an app. To stalkers, however, it’s a convenient way to track their victims. They find ways to plant the Air Tag in their victims’ belongings, on their person or in their vehicles, and then keep tabs on their whereabouts via the stalker’s phone or computer.
This is just one example of how our technology-dominated world can provide more ways for stalkers to identify, track, manipulate and attack. Contact CAV at 575-758-9888 if you or someone you know may be being stalked. Other support can be found at StalkingAwareness.org.
Malinda Williams is the executive director of Community Against Violence. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.