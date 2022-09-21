Las Vegas Optic
LAS VEGAS — Just over 100 days after the Forest Service put prescribed burns on pause following the disastrous Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, they are back. Now, there are supposedly more guidelines to follow and tighter oversight, but overall it appears to be more of the same.
Why should locals here, who have had their livelihood destroyed by fires that got out of control, trust that anything will be different this time around? Until we see those results for ourselves, we won’t believe that anything has really changed.
In its recent report announcing that prescribed burns could resume, the Forest Service bragged that over 99% of its burns go off without a hitch, and they praised their employees for doing such a great job protecting land across the country. Those words will be of little significance to the hundreds of people who lost property earlier this year when two different prescribed burns combined to form the worst wildfire in this state’s history.
To those people, rightfully, promises of better oversight, better supervision, more detailed planning and more attention to detail will mean very little. As the Forest Service said themselves, the guidelines that were in place prior to these burns were not followed correctly. It’s not as if the people who lit the prescribed burn that turned into the Hermits Peak Fire didn’t have instructions to follow.
They had plenty of guidelines that, if followed exactly, would have saved a lot of property and kept Las Vegas’ water system operating as normal. But the guidelines were not followed. The Forest Service officials took shortcuts, didn’t have proper suppression materials, didn’t account for a changing climate and were far too aggressive.
Why should we believe that things will be different the next time? Why should we take them at their word that everything is fixed now? The concerns that existed before the wildfire still exist now. People are overworked, put on tight deadlines and expected to burn thousands of acres every year. Call us crazy, but won’t those extra steps just lead to more stress, more work and potentially less attention to each detail?
We may be overly skeptical, but this system failed us before, and it doesn’t seem that much different now, despite an outside review and more than 100 days to look at everything that went wrong.
When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for a review of the prescribed burn system back in May, we aren’t sure this is exactly what she had in mind. She recommended outright banning burns during the most unpredictable months here in New Mexico, when forecasts can often be misleading and could lead to unfavorable conditions in the blink of an eye. She called for more outside review of burn plans, instead of the assessments all being handled by the Forest Service. She made a lot of recommendations, and yet the end result is just more paperwork and more oversight by the Forest Service itself.
Multiple parts of this state have been destroyed by controlled burns in the past 25 years. In 2000, much of Los Alamos County was destroyed as a result of a poorly planned prescribed burn. This year, multiple counties have seen hundreds of thousands of acres of land decimated by two prescribed burns gone awry. These words of affirmation that everything will be better won’t do anything to ease the concerns of all these people. We have heard these words before. We need to see real change in action.
We expect that people will become very anxious the next time they hear of a planned prescribed burn anywhere near this area, and we can’t say we will blame them for feeling that way. The Forest Service can brag all they want about their 99.8% success rate. But when disaster strikes 0.2% of the time, it changes everything. It impacts lives, destroys homes and causes irreversible harm.
The review of the prescribed burn system made it clear they view it as the best available option because of its high success rate. But this year showed that losing control of even one fire is too many. They bear the responsibility of that risk. We just hope they will be willing to accept the responsibility when something inevitably goes wrong yet again.