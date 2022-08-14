Each of us have spoken our first words. None of us have spoken our last words.
There is a saying I think of often, “We are each born unique, but we die common.” The first minutes and hours of a newborn’s life hold so much hope and promise as we think thoughts such as “this child may change the world.” Then life is lived and most people seem to die “common.”
When it comes to spoken words, this concept should be reversed. We typically speak the same words at the front end of our life journey and different words at the back end.
We don’t remember our first words. Those who have gone before us need to tell us when we first made sounds that formed words. The most common first words for a child to speak at around 11 to 14 months of age are words such as “dada” or “mama.”
Our first words are not unique and are not very prophetic for the lives we are about to live. Yet at the end of our journey, many get to choose the final words that they speak. And a person’s final words may summarize a lifetime.
Several years back I bought a small book called “Famous Last Words.” I find it interesting to see what people say when they know they are about to leave this world. It is a 2003 book compiled by author Ray Robinson and published by Workman Publishing Company. The book quotes farewell statements and then tells the setting in which they were spoken.
There are numerous humorous sayings. Pancho Villa said “Don’t let it end like this. Tell them I said something.” Conrad Hilton is quoted saying “Leave the shower curtain on the inside of the tub.”
Welsh poet Dylan Thomas said “I have just had 18 whiskeys in a row. I do believe that is a record.”
Lou Costello of Abbott and Costello fame shared “That was the best ice-cream soda I ever tasted.”
Spanish artist Pablo Picasso said “Drink to me!” And showman P.T. Barnum’s closing words were “How were the circus receipts in Madison Square Garden?”
Then there are motivational final words like Notre Dame football great George Gipp’s final words to Knute Rockne, “Some time when things are going wrong, when the breaks are beating the boys, ask them to win one for the Gipper. I don’t know where I’ll be then, Rock, but I’ll know about it and I’ll be happy.” Or Lou Gehrig’s final speech delivered to a packed house at Yankee stadium, “Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”
The book shares final quotes by entertainers. Old Blue Eyes Frank Sinatra’s final words to his wife are “I’m ‘losin’.” Twenty-four year old actor James Dean said “You know my fun days are over.” Humphrey Bogart spoke “Hurry back.” Promoter Florenz Ziegfeld shared, “Curtain! Fast music! Light! Ready for the last finale! Great! The show looks good, the show looks good!”
Many American icons are quoted. George Washington said “I am about to die and am not afraid to die. I thank you for your attention and I pray you to take no more trouble for me. Let me go quietly, I cannot last long.” Ben Franklin spoke, “A dying man can do nothing easy.” Dwight Eisenhower said, “I want to go … God take me!” Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, “Let us cross over the river and sit under the shade of the trees.” And inventor Thomas Edison, “It’s very beautiful over there.”
German social philosopher Karl Marx said “Go on, get out. Last words are for fools who haven’t said enough!” I will share my thought on this quote … I disagree.
One of my favorite general quotes is by legendary Chicago Bears quarterback Sid Luckman, who said “I had it all, I did it all, I loved it all.”
One of my heroes, Martin Luther King, Jr., shared in his final speech before being assassinated the next day, “I’ve seen the promised land. And I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the promised land … I’m happy tonight. I’m not worried about anything. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”
The most famous last words that were ever spoken were by a man who shared them while dying on a cross almost 2,000 years ago. They are sometimes referred to as “the seven last words from the cross.” These words are found in the Bible in Matthew 27, and Mark 15, Luke 23, and John 19.
Jesus Christ, with nails having been driven through his body, spoke seven statements: “Father forgive them, for they do not know what they do.” “Today you will be with me in paradise.” “Behold your son: behold your mother.” “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” “I thirst.” “It is finished.”
“Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” Broken down to the simplest level these words address forgiveness, salvation, relationship, abandonment, distress, triumph and reunion. All this as Jesus hung bleeding on a Roman cross.
Jesus’ words are the most powerful famous last words as they model for us how each of us should live our lives. Anyone who can forgive the very people who are killing him should be a person we listen to. I don’t know of any greater model for forgiveness.
Life after death should be important to each of us. Relationships are at the core of each of our beings. Each of us experience emotions of abandonment, distress and triumph in our earthly journey. And, as is shared by many in their last words, the hope of reunion in the afterlife is a key aspect of a person’s final hours.
What do you want to be your final words? If a book is written about your life and the title of the book is derived from your final thoughts shared through your final comments, what would they be?
My challenge to you today is to begin with the end. Why not? What is the message that you would like to leave behind when you exit your life? You may have the opportunity to choose your final words. Then again, you might not.
If your final words were to be shared in a future edition of “Famous Last Words,” what would they be?
Just a thought …
