Vaughn broke ground along East Seventh Street just outside the senior center June 8 for a streets project that will benefit Vaughn’s schools and its nearby neighborhoods.
About 20 people attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including local residents, town leaders and representatives from the Guadalupe County Commission, Vaughn Municipal Schools, the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT), project contractor J&H Services of Albuquerque, and Eastern Plains Council of Government (EPCOG). A reception and refreshments in the town’s community center followed the ceremony.
Yolanda Garcia, Vaughn’s town clerk, said construction is scheduled to begin June 26. The project is being funded by NMDOT.
Some $1,376,000 was awarded through a Transportation Project Fund (TPF) grant in September 2022 for a total of 2-and-a-half-miles of Vaughn street repairs.