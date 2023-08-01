TAOS — The volunteer body tasked with writing a draft charter under which the Town of Taos could become New Mexico’s 13th home rule municipality is nearing its deadline.
If ultimately approved by the Town of Taos Council — which can send the draft back to the commission for revisions before approving or rejecting a final version — the document would then be subject to the approval or rejection by the town’s registered voters.
Earlier this year The Taos News calculated Aug. 8 as the deadline by which the Taos Home Rule Charter Commission must deliver a charter to the council; however, attorneys for the town believe either Aug. 11 or Aug. 14 is the deadline. Appointed by Mayor Pascual Maestas on Feb. 14, the commission has 180 days to submit a draft charter to the council.
Commissioners Mary Lane Leslie and Jacob Caldwell have each submitted new draft charters for the commission’s consideration. The documents, along with a host of other information including a New Mexico Municipal League primer on home rule concepts, are posted on the commission’s webpage: taosgov.com/578/Home-Rule-Charter-Commission.
At the commission’s July 26 meeting, Leslie outlined the fundamental difference between a home rule municipality and municipalities operating under what’s known as Dillon’s Rule.
Unless the Town of Taos chooses to adopt a charter and operate as a home rule municipality, Leslie explained, its powers are limited to those delineated in state statute.