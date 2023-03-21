TAOS — The town of Taos is instituting new fees for events ranging from Taos Plaza Live and Paseo, to the Taos Little League baseball games that have taken place without charge in Kit Carson Park for decades.
Taos Little League President Eugene Holgate said the league will work with the town to accommodate the new $35-per-hour usage fee, which he estimated will amount to roughly $42,000 in additional costs this season — for which many families have already paid their $85 registration fee — but he and other little leaguers criticized the rollout of the new policy, which caught the youth sports community by surprise.
Town officials said the aquatic center and ice rink, for example, already costs users $35 per hour, so it’s only fair to charge the same to users of other town infrastructure.
“Those fees were adopted 15 years ago,” Town Manager Andrew Gonzales told The Taos News on March 13. “All we’re trying to do … is trying to get all this stuff uniform. That’s everybody; anybody that uses the facilities. It can’t be arbitrary.”
Registration fees would have to increase to around $150 per child to cover the new fees, according to league officials.