SILVER CITY — The town of Hurley is looking for a new police chief, as well as an animal control officer.
Former Chief Steven Gallegos resigned last month to take a job with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Mayor Ed Stevens told the Daily Press following the March 14 regular Town Council meeting.
Gallegos had served as chief of the Hurley Police Department since October 2021, and Grant County Sheriff Raul Villanueva said Gallegos began three weeks ago as his operations captain.
Hurley is now down to one officer, who is currently on vacation, Stevens said. He said the sheriff’s department will help keep the town covered in case of an emergency.