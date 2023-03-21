ESPAÑOLA — Owners of the troubled La Vista Del Rio apartments in Española said the complex will close April 1, blaming “out of control” crime and unsafe living conditions for the closure, according to a letter from management.
In a March 15 letter sent to tenants at La Vista Del Rio, Constance Bosley, a general partner in the apartment complex’s ownership group, said the city “refuses to protect the residents of this complex” and accused police of failing to arrest people involved in criminal activity at the property.
Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia called Bosley’s statements untrue.
“For them to say we don’t respond is disingenuous,” Garcia said. “Every time we’re called, we do respond.”
Since April 2022, city police have responded to approximately 305 calls at La Vista Del Rio including 14 reports of shots fired, 10 drug overdoses, 10 domestic incidents, 61 calls about suspicious persons, two robberies and two subjects with guns, Garcia said.
La Vista del Rio is the second Bosley Management apartment complex to fail in Española since November.