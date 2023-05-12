ESPAÑOLA — A crash involving a school bus from La Tierra Montessori School of the Arts and Sciences left parents worried for their children May 1, but did not cause any injuries, authorities said.
The yellow school bus was rear-ended by a silver pickup truck hauling an Ortega’s Jerky trailer on State Road 68 in Española after 3 p.m., according to first responders.
The bus was carrying around 10 children, none of whom were hurt, said Española Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief John Wickersham.
Parents who rushed to the scene were relieved to learn their kids were OK.