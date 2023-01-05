Brace yourself for this bombshell: Donald Trump lied. Newly released tax returns show the former president's claims about his business success, his charitable giving and even his audit status were more fictional than the bogus biography of newly sworn Rep. George Santos, R-New York.
Santos' mass of campaign lies has been a major scandal, while Trump's tax returns — which offer incontrovertible proof of his mendacity — are being widely viewed as an Al-Capone's-vault-level dud because they don't establish obvious criminality. As always, low expectations about Trump's honesty work in his favor.
We editorialized against the House Ways and Means Committee's forced release of Trump's taxes, not because we oppose tax transparency from presidents but because Congress has failed to make release of presidents' tax records a legal requirement. It should be. But until it is, the committee's move by a then-Democratic majority smacks of a partisan attack and diminishes the other, more valid probes into Trump's activities.
But the returns have been released — and they confirm, in the cold, hard language of numbers, just what a pathological liar the GOP's current 2024 presidential frontrunner really is.
The tax returns show the famously empathy-deficient Trump gave zero to charity in 2020. This despite a 2016 campaign promise to donate his presidential salary to charity. So he lied about that.
Trump also claimed during the 2016 campaign that he couldn't release his taxes because they were being audited, making him the first major-party presidential nominee in half a century to refuse the voters that crucial bit of transparency. It was a weak excuse (an audit doesn't preclude a taxpayer from releasing his or her own records). The supposed release restriction was a lie.
The House committee revealed last week that, in fact, Trump's 2015 and 2016 taxes weren't audited until 2019. So he just plain lied about that, too.
It should be food for thought to Republicans who tsk-tsk at Santos but continue actively or tacitly enabling the Liar-in-Chief of their party.
