TUCUMCARI — The city is without a police chief after Pete Rivera was fired Jan. 26.
City manager Paula Chacon confirmed in her office after the city commission’s regular meeting that Rivera had been terminated from his position that day. Chacon did not give a reason for the termination, citing personnel matters.
Chacon said that the police department corporals, detective Reyes Gonzales and her would oversee the department until an acting police chief was chosen.
She said she was placing advertisements “right away” to find a candidate to fill the police chief position.
City commissioners did not mention the chief’s firing during their regular meeting Jan. 26.
Rivera had been on the Tucumcari Police Department for almost 12 years.
Rivera became acting police chief shortly after the resignation of previous chief David Lathrom in July 2021. Lathrom had served in the position for a little over four years.
Rivera became permanent police chief shortly after Chacon was hired as city manager in August.
Attempts to reach Rivera for comment were unsuccessful.