TUCUMCARI — Tucumcari MainStreet recently was designated as an accredited MainStreet America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.
Tucumcari MainStreet Executive Director Connie Loveland also laid out some of the nonprofit organization’s activities during a city commission work session May 11.
Each year, MainStreet America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the MainStreet Approach.
To qualify for accreditation status, communities must meet a set of standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.
“We are honored to be an accredited MainStreet America and New Mexico MainStreet community,” Loveland stated in a news release. “Achieving national accreditation is the result of a successful, focused revitalization effort to help create a vibrant downtown through historic preservation, economic growth, and community pride.”
Loveland said 13 buildings in the downtown district received some rehabilitation work during fiscal-year 2022, along with five new businesses that opened with 23 net new jobs.
“It’s nice to see these buildings come to life,” she said.
Through programs and projects, Tucumcari MainStreet has supported 55 businesses through promotion and technical assistance.
Loveland also reported traffic in downtown rose 34% in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which she attributed to openings of coffee shops and other businesses and the reopening of the Odeon Theatre after a long shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.