TUCUMCARI – A Tucumcari man has been killed after being attacked by a pack of dogs.
On Feb. 1, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested by the Quay County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of Stanley Hartt, 64, of Tucumcari.
Agents found that at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 1, Hartt was attacked by a pack of five dogs, all mixed breeds, while he was walking on 11th Street near Gamble.
Emergency medical services were called; however, Mr. Hartt succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.
One of the five dogs was euthanized by a Quay County Sheriff’s deputy following the attack. The remaining dogs have been located and turned over to Quay County Animal Control.
To whom the dogs belong is still under investigation. The investigation remained active and being led by the New Mexico State Police. Once complete, it will be forwarded to the 10th Judicial District Attorney for a determination on what, if any, charges will be filed.