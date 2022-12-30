TUCUMCARI —Mayor Ruth Ann Litchfield unexpectedly announced her immediate resignation, citing health reasons, at the end of the Dec. 15 city commission meeting.
Litchfield, 76, who represents District 3, had served on the city commission for eight years and was its mayor for six consecutive years.
Litchfield’s announcement came during commissioner comments just before adjournment. Because each commissioner goes by order of rank, she was the last to speak.
After complementing recent holiday events, Litchfield began to read from a prepared statement.
“Due to several issues involving my health, at the suggestion of my doctor and family, I find it necessary to retire from the Tucumcari City Commission as commissioner of District 3 as well as mayor of Tucumcari, effective immediately, Dec. 15, 2022,” she read.
“The past eight years as commissioner representing District 3 have been very rewarding, and I thank each of you for your support,” Litchfield said. “This past six years a mayor of Tucumcari has been both an honor and privilege, and I appreciate the support of many citizens. Representing Tucumcari at many events has been so rewarding and such an honor to promote Tucumcari, not only across the state but across Route 66 and all parts of the United States.
“I will always be an ambassador for our town and will promote it with a positive attitude.”