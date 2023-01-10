LAS VEGAS — A Price’s Home Furnishings employee and another woman face charges after they allegedly stole a truck from the furniture store and were found inside with alcohol and meth by police.
Euligio Maestas, 43, faces a fourth-degree felony charge of embezzlement of a motor vehicle, while Lanette Romero, 59, faces charges of accessory to embezzlement of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug, and driving while license revoked.
Maestas has a long criminal history in New Mexico, being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol six times since 2004. His most recent DWI arrest came in 2020. His probation in the most recent case ended in late November 2022.
Maestas was released from the San Miguel County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond, of which he was only required to pay 10%. He is scheduled for a preliminary examination in the case on Jan. 10.
Romero was given a $5,000 bond, of which she only had to pay 10%. Her preliminary examination was scheduled for Jan. 12.