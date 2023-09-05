ALBUQUERQUE — The University of New Mexico’s physics and astronomy department has been awarded a $750,000 grant from NASA.
This grant is headed by associate professor Diana Dragomir, who leads the UNM’s research into exoplanets.
“What we want to do with this grant is find a different kind of exoplanet. We want to find more of them. Especially those of a longer orbit,” Dragomir said.
The benefits of this research for the average person, Dragomir said, is to help provide answers to the fundamental questions of life. Why is there life on Earth? Is there life elsewhere?
“We are trying to understand the context of our solar system. How similar are we to other planetary systems? Why not?” Dragomir said. “They are just harder to find. For that reason, we don’t have great answers to these questions.”
Alongside the $750,000 from NASA, the grant also provided the team access to NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite which works in tandem with original data to find longer orbit exoplanets, Dragomir said.
Dragomir believes that this funding and the access to the TESS telescope data will allow them to find exoplanets easier.