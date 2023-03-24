AlienCon, the annual conference dedicated to exploring the mysteries of UFOs, extraterrestrial life and the paranormal, has once again concluded with a wealth of new insights and compelling stories. Experts and enthusiasts gathered in Pasadena, California, to discuss their research and experiences, focusing on topics such as UFOs, crash retrievals, and the after-effects of unexplained phenomena on March 4 and 5. Among the speakers were well-known figures in the field, such as Nick Pope, Thomas Winterton and Dr. Travis Taylor.
Panel discussions were held on popular History Channel shows, including “Ancient Aliens,” “Secrets of Skinwalker Ranch,” “The UnXplained” and “The Proof Is Out There.” Other speakers included Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, David Childress, Erich von Däniken, Caroline Cory, George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell.
Pope, a former UK Ministry of Defense employee and UFO investigator, shared his knowledge and experiences from his time investigating UFO sightings and other unexplained phenomena. He remarked, "There has been a significant shift in the way that governments and the military are approaching the UFO phenomenon. They're taking it more seriously now."
Winterton, superintendent of the enigmatic Skinwalker Ranch, spoke about the unexplained occurrences at the ranch and the importance of studying such phenomena. He shared, "There's so much we don't know about this world, and I believe the phenomena occurring at Skinwalker Ranch can offer us a greater understanding of the unknown."
Taylor, a scientist and star of the show "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch," discussed the anomalous experiences he and his team have encountered at the ranch. Dr. Taylor described a particularly unexplainable event, saying, "We still can't explain how I got exposed to gamma-ray radiation, causing symptoms of radiation sickness. We've been doing measurements and gamma-ray spikes occur at random across the ranch at different locations, and we don't know where it's coming from."
Jay Stratton, a retired Defense Intelligence Senior-Level Executive, made his long-awaited first public conference appearance during a panel entitled UAPs: Breaking the Barriers of Science. The talk was moderated by Nick Pope and featured Dr. Travis Taylor, Garry Nolan and Stratton. It was an informative look into how the government handles UAP reports and the research behind them.
Nick Pope added valuable insights during the conference, emphasizing the importance of understanding the phenomenon and seeking explanations for the unexplained events that many people have experienced. “I think it's crucial because obviously there are lots and lots of interesting characters in this space, but I think sometimes with a fun convention, sometimes people say, Oh, but you know, this is not like an academic conference, you know, where you get hard data, and you say, no, wait, yeah, AlienCon is fun, but we are getting this huge newsworthy skew. This was Jay Stratton's first public appearance of an event like this and then we're getting the inside track on what people like Jay, Travis and Garry have to say.”
Taylor also shared his concern about the current state of UFO research, saying, "I'm real concerned that all this balloon nonsense right now is an attempt to discredit the field. I'm afraid they're trying to say, 'Oh, these guys are idiots; it was just balloons all along.'"
In addition to discussing UFOs and unexplained phenomena, speakers and attendees of AlienCon took the opportunity to express their gratitude and support for veterans and the Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization that helps veterans who served in the military on or after September 11, 2001, and incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound during or after service. Dr. Travis Taylor, a Wounded Warrior Project supporter, fundraiser and advocate, shared his appreciation for the organization.
Frakes, a Wounded Warrior alumni, Martinez, as well as the Roswell Daily Record, would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to AlienCon, the History Channel, A&E Networks and the Skinwalker Ranch crew for their advocacy for the Wounded Warrior Project and veterans.
As we continue to explore the unknown and delve deeper into the world of UFOs, events like AlienCon provide a valuable platform for collaboration, discussion and mutual support. With a new generation of researchers and investigators taking up the mantle, the future of UFO research and advocacy for veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project is bright.