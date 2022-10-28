A plan to create an updated version of the Roswell points-of-interest map appears to be funded.
This was accomplished Thursday during the October meeting of the Roswell Tourism Council as members offered to donate the remainder of funds needed to pay for printing 5,000 copies. The cost was put at $1,267, about 25 cents for each copy.
Before the meeting, there had been just $750 raised for the first printing of a new map intended for out-of-town visitors.
It was pointed out that the additional donations might even cover the sales tax for the print job.
Roughly 2,000 of these maps would be handed to visitors during the summer alone, said facilitator Judy Stubbs.
The last version of the map was created in 2012. A copy of that old map was passed around the table so people could see it. It was passed around again, along with with a separate sheet of paper, so those same people could write down comments about what they think needs to be updated.
Tourism Council attendees said that employees at hotels, motels and other lodging businesses like the large, foldable maps because they can use a marker to highlight the best route between their establishment and wherever else in the city the customer says they want or need to go.
Stubbs said these are the maps that most visitors use while they are here. Once they return home, these maps are usually thrown away.
Don Weld, Friends of Bitter Lakes, suggested that lodging establishments be asked to donate money for subsequent map printings.
Another publication created several years ago was meant for use by waitstaff at local restaurants and might be revived and updated.
Servers and other employees at eateries are routinely asked questions by customers from out of town who are looking for things to see and do here while visiting. At other times, the workers might overhear visitors talking about the community, Stubbs said.
The cards were meant to be used as a reference to provide information to visitors and designed to fit inside a server book. However, restaurants opted to hand out the cards to tourists instead, Stubbs explained.
Weld suggested an electronic version of the card because restaurant waitstaff these days are often seen using electronic tablets instead of writing down orders on paper.
Stubbs also shared information she had received from the New Mexico Tourism Department about the economic impact of tourism statewide during 2021.
New Mexico welcomed 39 million visitors last year, which was a record-breaking number. These visitors spent $7.2 billion. Most of that, $7 billion, was spent by domestic travelers and was also a total considered the state's best ever.
The state described totals for major types of visitor spending as having achieved “a near-complete recovery” for the tourism industry when compared with the same figures from 2019, the year before the start of the pandemic.
The Roswell Tourism Council won't hold a meeting in November. Members will meet again on Dec. 8.
