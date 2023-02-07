ESPAÑOLA — Dangerous levels of uranium are contaminating Santa Cruz’s drinking water, despite a new water system paid for with $1.6 in taxpayer funds, the Rio Grande Sun has learned.
Santa Cruz’s drinking water contained between 35 and 38 micrograms per liter of uranium throughout 2020, 2021 and 2022, significantly higher than the legal limit of 30 mpl set by the federal government, according to data from the New Mexico Environment Department. The most recent sampling, from July 2022, revealed a uranium level of 36 mpl in residents’ drinking water — a level experts say poses a serious health risk.
“The stark reality is, uranium concentrations this high are very dangerous, especially for children,” said Sydney Evans, a science analyst at the Environmental Working Group, which studies U.S. drinking water.
Consuming water with as much uranium as the federal legal limit of 30 mpl would cause more than 4.6 cancer cases in a population of 100,000 over time, according to the EWG, citing medical research. The cancer rate would be higher for people drinking water contaminated with the concentration of uranium found in Santa Cruz’s water supply, authorities said.
“These levels are really high, and I am really concerned for anybody that has to use this water,” Evans said.
The public body tasked with supplying potable water to this rural community of around 400 is the Santa Cruz Water Association, a volunteer-based, political subdivision of the state. The association, which also serves the El Llano neighborhood, has submitted water samples that surpass federal Safe Drinking Water Act limits for uranium every year since at least 2011, state records show.