U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02) joined with one of his Republican colleagues last week to launch a working group that will aim to advance legislation on issues that impact southwestern states, while striving to narrow the vast partisan divide that has come to define Congress.
Speaking at a press conference in Washington D.C. on Thursday, that was also live streamed on Facebook, Vasquez and U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ-06) announced the formation of the Bipartisan Southwest Caucus.
Lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, from the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Utah will be permitted to join the caucus that will strive to find common ground on a range of issues that affect the region.
The creation of the group comes weeks after a bipartisan majority in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate passed a deal that temporarily suspends the nation's debt ceiling, and as compromise appears to be short supply in a closely divided Congress whose members are gearing up for what promises to be a contentious election season in 2024.
"This caucus is going to be especially important as Congress finds itself in perpetual gridlock and faces some very important opportunities to act on things like border security, on things like the protection of public lands, and permitting for energy reform, and also opportunities that bring good paying jobs in places like the southwest," Vasquez said.
Ciscomani, whose southeastern Arizona district neighbors the southwestern New Mexico which is in Vasquez's district, also sees ample openings for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to strike wins for their constituents.
"We have infrastructure. We have natural resources. We have trade with our largest trading partner Mexico. These are things, we know them well because we live them every day. We don't just know about them, we grew up in this region and we know them and we also live them, and at the same time we know them from a professional perspective, as well," Ciscomani explained.
Both cede they will not see eye-to-eye on everything, but when possible, they need to find a path to addressing topics of common interest to their constituents.
“In some areas, we are not always going to be aligned, but where we do have alignment, we need to grasp onto that, especially in a time like this, and in times like these that can be harder to come around,” Ciscomani said.
The two first-term members of Congress have already sought to put that spirit into action, introducing legislation together to create a joint task force on opioid trafficking, a bill to fix a guest worker program and establishing a program to compensate agriculture producers who lose livestock to the Mexican Gray wolf, which in Arizona and New Mexico receives federal endangered species act protections.
The Caucus, they say, is a continuation of a legacy of teamwork they have built together, and hope the Caucus can set an example for their colleagues in Congress.
“We came up with this idea together because we found we had more things in common than we have apart, even though we represent different political parties,” Vasquez said.
Beyond legislation, the two lawmakers have similar backgrounds. Both represent districts rated as tossups by the Cook Political Report and are congressional districts that extend down to the U.S.-Mexican border.
Vasquez and Ciscomani also have experience living in both the U.S. and Mexico. Although born in the U.S., Vasquez, 38, spent much of his childhood in Mexico before returning to the U.S.
Ciscomani, 42, was born in Mexico and, along with his family, later became naturalized U.S. citizens.
Given their first-hand experiences with the realities and nuances of the issue, Vasquez and Ciscomani contend they have a unique role to play in immigration reform efforts that have stalled in Congress for decades.
“We can accept people we can a have a process that works for folks, but I think it should be the folks leading in a bipartisan way that represent border districts like ours,” Vasquez said.
Often it is the division in Congress that attracts the headlines, but Ciscomani says it is building consensus for legislative solutions that in the long term does the most good.
"There may be an idea back home that people come here to just do the kind of stuff that gets you on TV and gets you those soundbites, but these are the things that will actually make a difference for the people back home," he said.