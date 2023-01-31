SANTA ROSA — Dr. Randal Brown told the Guadalupe County Hospital board on Jan. 24 about plans to launch remote health care services through a school clinic in Vaughn.
“Right now, we staff two school-based clinics in Santa Rosa and Tucumcari. We will be in Vaughn tomorrow morning. There’s some new technology out there,” said Brown.
He described a kiosk that looks like an office cubicle with a big screen television and a camera. The kiosk has a stethoscope device and a scope to look in a patient’s ears and throat, a pulse oximeter, blood pressure machine and temperature monitor. It has a privacy door.
“It has almost everything you need for a physical exam so we will be able to provide school-based health in Vaughn four days a week. It doesn’t even require a school nurse,” Brown said.
He explained that the secretary of health just approved a new billing code for a type of community health worker who receives training like a technician. The community health worker can help the student use the kiosk.
“We are piloting that in Vaughn in four to six weeks, depending on when we can get the device here. This will provide access to primary care and behavioral health.”