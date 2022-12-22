FORT SUMNER — Thus village may be able to extend the scale of its wastewater treatment plant remodeling project following the award of $1.63 million in grant and no-interest loan funding from the New Mexico Environment Department.
Mayor Louie Gallegos announced the funding during Dec. 12’s regular council meeting. Combined with just under $1 million in Community Development Block Grant, capital outlay and New Mexico Clean Water Bureau grant funds, the village will have about $2.5 million for the work.
The village has been trying to move the project forward since the original CDBG award in 2020. But after two rounds of bidding, available funding was not enough to cover a rapidly increasing price. From the first round of bidding to the second, the bid increased by a whopping 83% to $2,658,500.63 — despite a revision of the project’s scope.
With the award of the additional funding, the village will be able to undertake more, if not all, of the work that needs to be done.