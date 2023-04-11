FORT SUMNER — In anticipation of several impending projects, the Fort Sumner Village Council has raised the maximum amount Mayor Louie Gallegos may spend without prior council approval.
Meeting in special session on March 31, the Council voted 3-1 to approve $15,000 as the maximum amount Gallegos may spend from city funds without a prior vote of the body.
Councilor Liz Steele opposed the action.
Gallegos told the council that rising costs for equipment and construction materials make raising the expense ceiling — from the previous level of $1,000 for the mayor — necessary. The alternative, he said, will be to schedule an endless string of special council meetings each time one of the projects requires a purchase of $1,000 or more.
Gallegos originally requested raising the ceiling to $10,000, but Councilor Albert Sena said he preferred to extend it to $15,000, saying he trusts Gallegos’ judgment. “Louie does the right thing, I think,” Sena said.
Steele said she was not against raising the ceiling, but preferred the $10,000 level.
Sena added that the next administration will have the opportunity to change the ceiling, if they choose.
Gallegos said if a purchase issue arises he is not comfortable with, he will bring those decisions to the council.